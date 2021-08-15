Jeremie: At least 304 people were killed and more than 1,800 others injured after a powerful magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, Haitian authorities said. The earthquake that measured 7.2 on the Richter scale, was about 10 kilometres deep and hit 12 kilometres northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud.Also Read - Earthquake of 7.2 Magnitude Hits Haiti, 29 Dead; Biden Announces Aid

National Highway 7, which connects the southern cities of Les Cayes and Jeremie, has been blocked by a landslide, said the country’s Civil Protection Directorate on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported. Also Read - Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Rocks Peru's North Pacific Coast

“An operation is being carried out to restore traffic circulation,” said the agency, praising efforts by rescue teams and residents to pull a large number of people from the rubble of collapsed buildings.

US President Joe Biden expressed his condolences to those affected by the massive earthquake in Haiti, saying that he is “saddened” by the disaster, and authorised an “immediate US response”.

In what is already a challenging time for the people of Haiti, I am saddened by the devastating earthquake that occurred in Saint-Louis du Sud, Haiti this morning. Through USAID, we are supporting efforts to assess the damage and assist efforts to recover and rebuild. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 14, 2021

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said the quake caused “enormous damage” to southern areas of the Caribbean country. He said all government resources available would be mobilised to help victims.

The quake resulted in PM Henry declaring a state of emergency for one month.

(With IANS inputs)