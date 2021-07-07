Port-au-Prince: Haiti interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph on Wednesday announced that President Jovenel Moise was assassinated at his home by a group of armed individuals. He further added that he has become the in-charge of the country now. According to Joseph, Moise’s injured wife was in the hospital.Also Read - 21 Dead, Over 30 Injured After Road Collision in Haiti

"The president was assassinated at his home by foreigners who spoke English and Spanish," Joseph was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

However, Joseph condemned what he called a 'hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,' adding that Haiti's National Police and other authorities had the situation in the Caribbean country under control.

The killing of the President in Haiti comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.

It must be noted that Moise had been ruling Haiti by decree after legislative elections due in 2018 were delayed in the wake of disputes, including on when his own term ends.

Apart from political crisis, kidnappings for ransom have surged in recent months in the country, further reflecting the growing influence of armed gangs in the Caribbean nation. Moreover, the country also faces chronic poverty and recurrent natural disasters.

In the recent past, the president was facing steep opposition from swathes of the population that deemed his mandate illegitimate, and he churned through a series of seven prime ministers in four year.