New Delhi: As Haj pilgrimage will be conducted next under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new selection process for pilgrims has been released which is based on several COVID-appropriate criteria. These factors include complete inoculation of pilgrims with all required doses, and in accordance with the guidelines set by the governments of India and Saudi Arabia, said Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Selection process based on COVID guidelines of India & Saudi Arabia

After chairing the Haj review meeting in Delhi on Friday, Naqvi said the entire Haj 2022 process will be held according to the necessary guidelines to be issued by the governments of India and Saudi Arabia in view of the coronavirus pandemic to ensure health and well-being of the people of the two countries.

National and international protocol guidelines due to pandemic position will be implemented and followed strictly during Haj 2022, he said.

Haj 2022 process is being chalked out after deliberations between the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Ministry of Health, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Haj Committee of India, Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia and India’s Consul General in Jeddah and other agencies keeping in view all aspects of challenges posed by the pandemic, a statement said.

The arrangements for Haj 2022 are being made under special circumstances with special norms, rules and regulations, eligibility criteria, age restrictions, health and fitness requirements and other relevant conditions of the Saudi Arabia government amid the pandemic.

Vaccination status of pilgrims crucial

Naqvi said that the selection process will be based on the COVID-19 vaccination status of the pilgrims as per the guidelines fixed by the governments of India and Saudi Arabia.

“Selection process of Haj pilgrims will be done according to complete vaccination with both the doses, guidelines and criteria by Indian and Saudi Arabia Governments during Haj 2022,” said Naqvi.

Women who applied under Mehram to be exempted

The Union minister also mentioned that all the women who have applied ‘Mehram’ (male companion) will be exempted from the lottery system.

“The applications of around 3000 women who had applied for Haj 2020 & 2021 under without ‘Mehram’ category will be eligible for Haj 2022 also if they want to perform Haj next year,” Union Minister added.

The official announcement of Haj 2022 will be made in the first week of November and along with that the process of online application for Haj will also be started.

Application process to be digital:

He said the Digital Health Card, “E-MASIHA” health facility and “E-luggage pre-tagging”, providing all information regarding accommodation/transportation in Mecca-Madina, will be provided to all the Haj pilgrims.

Preparations for Haj 2022 have been started keeping in mind the health and Covid protocols of the Saudi Arabian government and the Government of India, he said.

The entire Haj 2022 process in India will be 100 per cent digital, Naqvi stressed, underlining that India sends the second largest number of Haj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia after Indonesia.

Changes in travel, stay process being planned:

Naqvi said the entire travel process for Haj 2022 is being planned with significant and important changes in view of the pandemic and its effect.

These include accommodation, period of stay of pilgrims, transportation, health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia.

Naqvi said that arrangements for special training for Haj 2022 regarding COVID protocols and health and hygiene are being made in India and Saudi Arabia for the Haj pilgrims.