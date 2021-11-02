Srinagar: The aspirants who wish to undertake the Haj journey have been informed that the Haj Committee of India (HCI) has invited online applications with effect from November 1, 2021, officials said on Tuesday to news agency IANS.Also Read - Hajj Pilgrimage This Year To Be Limited To 60,000 People, Saudi Issues Fresh Order

Haj 2022: Important Dates to fill the Application Form Also Read - Saudi Arabia Makes Coronavirus Vaccine Mandatory For Hajj Pilgrimage As COVID Cases Soar

According to the issued notification, the aspirants are being informed that before filing the application form online, they should go through the provisional Haj guidelines for Hajj-2022 at the Haj Committee website www.hajcommittee.gov.in. The last date to submit the Haj application form is Nov 31, 2022. Also Read - Haryana Government Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet Services Till February 5 in Sonipat And Jhajjar Districts

The intending Pilgrims have to make Haj Application Forms online only at the website of Haj Committee of India www.hajcommittee.gov.in or on Haj App through Android Mobile App “HAJ COMMITTEE OF INDIA” available on Google Play store. Intending pilgrims shall have to upload the necessary documents as indicated in Haj Guidelines.

No hard copies of handwritten or typed applications will be accepted by the J& K Haj Committee at this stage.

Haj Committee phone number

For any clarification, the J&K Haj Committee has issued the telephone numbers which will be functional during office hours. The telephone numbers issued are 0194-2495365; 0194-2495367. For more details regarding the Haj 2022, the aspirant can check the official website of the J&K Haj Committee, which is, www.hajcommittee.gov.in.

(With Inputs From IANS)