Hajj 2026 BIG UPDATE: Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to start issuing visas from THIS date, Saudi issues statement, says…

The early start places the Kingdom nearly four months ahead of the rituals, setting the tone for a more structured and predictable pilgrimage season.

Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to start issuing visas from February 8

New Delhi: In a significant development, the authorities in Saudi Arabia have started preparations for the next Hajj. The officials have opened the visa process months before pilgrims begin their journey. The step is aimed to help the pilgrims to plan their trip and ease during the peak season. It is important to note that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that visas for the 2026 Hajj season, corresponding to 1447 AH, began being issued on Sunday, February 8, which falls on Sha’ban 20.

Here are some of the key details:

Authorities aim to give pilgrims, service providers, and Hajj affairs offices more time to prepare

By initiating visa issuance well in advance, the officials also plan to coordinate and address logistical requirements before arrivals begin.

Contracts covering all services at the holy sites for pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom have been finalised.

The authorities have completed the accommodation agreements in Makkah in full through the Nusk platform.

In terms of demand, 750,000 pilgrims have registered so far.

Packages have already been booked for 30,000 pilgrims directly from their home countries

Around 485 camps have been allocated for international pilgrims

73 Hajj affairs offices have completed their basic contractual arrangements.

The ministry said coordination is continuing with Hajj affairs offices and service providers both inside and outside Saudi Arabia to finalise remaining operational details and ensure consistency across services.

