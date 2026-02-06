Home

Hajj 2026: When will issuance of Hajj visas start, and when will pilgrims start to arrive for annual Muslim pilgrimage? All details inside

The Ministry of Hajj has shared important dates. (File)

New Delhi: The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has begun finalizing preparations for Hajj 2026 (1447 Hijri according to the Islamic calendar). The ministry has officially announced that the process of issuing Hajj visas will begin on February 8, 2026. This step has been taken to ensure better facilities for Hajj pilgrims and to complete preparations on time. The first batch of Hajj pilgrims from around the world is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia on April 18, 2026.

Visa process and key dates; Nusuk Masar platform

The Saudi administration has used the Nusuk Masar platform for visa and travel management this time. Contracts for accommodation and other services in Mecca and Medina have already been finalized. The ministry has clarified that visa issuance will begin on February 8, and the process of all visa and data submissions will be completed by March 2026.

According to the timeline released by the Ministry of Hajj, the key dates are as follows:

Details Date

Start of visa issuance February 8, 2026

Last Date for data submission February 8, 2026

Arrival of pilgrims begins April 18, 2026

Deadline for visa finalization March 20, 2026

Important information for Indian Pilgrims

The process has also been expedited for Indian pilgrims by the Hajj Committee of India (HCoI) and the Ministry of Minority Affairs. According to reports, the total deposit amount for Hajj 2026 has been set at Rs.277,300. Additionally, the last date for private bookings was January 25, 2026. The Hajj Committee had already released the fourth waiting list on December 29, 2025, to give pilgrims ample time to prepare.

Looking at the figures, approximately 750,000 pilgrims have registered this year. Of these, 30,000 people have booked packages directly. 485 camps have been allocated for international pilgrims, and 73 Hajj affairs offices have completed their contracts. The Saudi government aims to make crowd management and facilities even smoother this year compared to previous years.

