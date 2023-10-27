Hamas Says ‘Almost 50’ Israeli Hostages Killed Due To IDF Airstrikes In Gaza | Wat We Know So Far

At least 224 people were taken hostage during the Oct. 7 terrorist attack — many of them foreigners.

Israelis take cover as a siren warns of incoming rockets fired from Gaza strip, during the funeral of the Israelu man Sagiv Ben Svi, killed by Hamas militants while attending music festival. (AP Photo)

Tel Aviv: Hamas’s armed wing on Thursday said that ‘almost 50’ Israeli hostages held by its operators in the Gaza Strip have been killed since Israel began bombarding the Palestinian territory. Hamas spokesperson, Abu Ubaida has in a post in the Telegram channel on Thursday said, “Al Qassam Brigade estimates that the number of Zionist prisoners killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Zionist killings and massacres reached approximately 50 people.” However, there are reports and statements of certain Israeli intelligence operatives that Hamas has executed 50 hostages and have put the blame on Israel.

Hamas had earlier too made similar claim. One week after Hamas’s deadly attack on southern Israel, the terrorist organization claimed that Israeli air strikes killed nine hostages, including four foreign nationals.

The statement by Hamas came after Israel said its tanks and infantry launched an overnight raid into Hamas-controlled Gaza. Several militant targets were attacked as a wider ground incursion loomed after more than two weeks of war.

Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it killed deputy head of Hamas intelligence, Shadi Barud, in a strike in the Gaza Strip. IDF accused Barud of planning the October 7 Hamas attacks in southern Israel. The news comes hours after its biggest ground incursion yet into Gaza, with armored bulldozers and tanks.

With the looming ground attack, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned if Israel’s retaliation against Hamas militants in Gaza does not end then the US will “not be spared from this fire”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran stands ready to play its part in this very important humanitarian endeavor, along with Qatar and Turkey. Naturally, the release of the 6,000 Palestinian prisoners is another necessity and responsibility of the global community,” Amirabdollahian was quoted by Reuters.

Israel-Hamas war: What we know so far

Israel said it conducted a rare “targeted” raid into northern Gaza using tanks overnight before it left the area as part of what it called “preparations for the next stages of combat.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said the country was “getting ready” for a ground invasion, which has been widely expected.

The United Nations has warned that hospitals in Gaza are on the brink of closing and that its humanitarian efforts may be forced to pause because of a lack of fuel in the enclave.

President Joe Biden called on Israel to consider a “pause” in its military offensive against Hamas militants to allow aid to enter Gaza as the humanitarian crisis there worsens.

International calls for a cease-fire have been rejected by Israel, which also angrily denounced U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres over comments about the conflict.

The Israeli military said it hit 250 targets in Gaza in the last 24 hours — the latest day of an intensive bombing campaign the country says is necessary for its own defense.

More than 7,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials. In Israel, about 1,400 people have been killed, including 309 members of the military, the Israel Defense Forces said.

