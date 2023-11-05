Germany’s Hamburg Airport Closed, Flights Canceled After Armed Man Drives Through Gate

Federal police said an armed man had broken through a gate of the Hamburg Airport with his car and fired twice into the air with a weapon.

Germany's Hamburg Airport Closed, Flights Canceled After Armed Man Drives Through Gate. | Photo: AP

Berlin: Panic gripped Hamburg Airport in the city of Hamburg, Germany, after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises on Saturday night. Federal Police confirmed that an armed man had breached a gate with his car and fired two shots into the air with a weapon. Following the incident, the airport was closed to passengers, and several flights were cancelled amid the chaos. Police stated that the accused man’s wife had previously called them about a possible child abduction. German media reported that the man had two children inside his vehicle.

Trending Now

Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert informed that a large number of security officials and police officers are on the site and in the vicinity of the vehicle.

You may like to read

“There is currently a major police operation on the tarmac at Hamburg Airport. We are on-site with a large contingent of emergency services. We are currently assuming a static hostage situation,” Hamburg police said in a post on X.

Hamburg Airport confirmed that several flights have been delayed due to security measures.

“Due to a federal police measure, take-offs and landings are currently not possible,” a statement on the airport’s X handle said.

According to the German news outlet BILD, the accused was driving an Audi car in front of Terminal One. The car had no license plate on it. The vehicle was found at the ‘business aviation terminal,’ having parked ‘under a scheduled airliner.’

(Note: This is a developing story, and more details will be added.)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.