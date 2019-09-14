New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Saturday confirmed the death of Hamza bin Laden, the son and designated heir of Al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden, in a US counter-terror operation along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

In a statement issued by the White House, Trump said, “The loss of Hamza bin Laden not only deprives Al-Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father but undermines important operational activities of the group.”

The development confirms reports in US media in early August, which claimed that Hamza had been killed in an operation sometime in the last two years. The reports had cited senior intelligence officials in making the claims.

Later last month, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper, too, said that Hamza was dead; he, however, said that it was ‘his understanding.’

Hamza, believed to be born in 1989, was the 15th of 20 children of Osama bin Laden and a son of his third wife. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), he was known to speak Arabic and was married to the daughter of Al-Qaeda leader Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, who has been indicted for his alleged involvement in the August 1998 bombings of the US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

Further, the US Department of State had put up a reward of USD 1 million for information on his whereabouts.

Osama bin Laden, the man behind several attacks on American targets, including the 9/11 attacks, was killed in a US commando operation on May 1, 2011, in Abbottabad, Pakistan.