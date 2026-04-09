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Hands will remain on trigger: Iran issues fresh warning to Israel after Lebanon attack; heres what happened after ceasefire

‘Hands will remain on trigger’: Iran issues fresh warning to Israel after Lebanon attack; here’s what happened after ceasefire

'Hands will remain on trigger': Iran issues fresh warning to Israel after Lebanon attack; here's what happened after ceasefire

'Hands will remain on trigger': Iran issues fresh warning to Israel after Lebanon attack; here's what happened after ceasefire (AI-generated Image)

US-Iran Ceasefire: After the temporary ceasefire deal between Iran and the United States, the Islamic Republic launched a fresh warning to Israel. This comes after the attack of Israel on Lebanon.

“The repeated aggression by the Zionist entity against Lebanon is a flagrant violation of the initial ceasefire agreement and a dangerous indicator of deceit and lack of commitment to potential accords. The continuation of these aggressions will render negotiations meaningless; our hands will remain on the trigger, and Iran will never abandon its Lebanese brothers and sisters,” wrote the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

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