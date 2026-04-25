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Handwritten messages, sealed envelopes to evade tracking by US and Israel; Many unprecedented security measures for Mojtaba Khamenei

Handwritten messages, sealed envelopes to evade tracking by US and Israel; Many unprecedented security measures for Mojtaba Khamenei

According to a report citing an Iranian official, no video or audio recordings of the new leader have been released. Instead, his directives are shared solely through social media posts or read aloud on state television.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has largely remained out of the public eye since assuming leadership on February 28, following the death of his father—Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—in a joint attack by the United States and Israel. According to a New York Times report citing an Iranian official, no video or audio recordings of the new leader have been released. Instead, his directives are shared solely through social media posts or read aloud on state television. The report also states that Mojtaba is acting with deliberate calculation, as he does not wish to appear weak or vulnerable during his first public address.

Communication via Handwritten Letters

Security protocols surrounding the Supreme Leader have reached an unprecedented level. The New York Times reported that senior commanders of the Revolutionary Guards and top government officials are reluctant to meet with him. They fear that Israel could use their movements to pinpoint his location and plot his assassination. To evade the sophisticated tracking capabilities of the United States and Israel, the report details a simple yet secure communication system. Messages intended for Mojtaba are handwritten, sealed in envelopes, and relayed through a human chain of trusted couriers. These couriers reportedly utilize a combination of motorcycles and cars—navigating both highways and village trails—to reach his hidden location; his responses are then returned via this same secure route.

Undergoing Facial Plastic Surgery

The official further explained that although the top leader was severely injured in these attacks, he remains fully mentally alert and active. The report alleges that the attacks caused facial injuries requiring plastic surgery. Medical details provided in the report indicate that Mojtaba has sustained significant injuries. It is reported that he has already undergone three surgeries on one of his legs and is currently awaiting a prosthetic limb. At the same time, his injured hand is said to be recovering gradually. Furthermore, injuries sustained to his face and lips are reportedly causing him difficulty in speaking.

Care Provided by President Pezeshkian, a Heart Surgeon

It was further revealed that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian—himself a trained heart surgeon—along with the country’s Minister of Health, are both directly involved in his medical care. It is reported that the leader is currently at an undisclosed location, where he is frequently surrounded by doctors and health experts. In response to these speculations regarding his health, a post on Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s X account strongly criticized what was termed as “enemy media propaganda.” The post alleged that—following the emergence of information concerning injuries sustained during an attack that reportedly led to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death—the objective behind such reports is to undermine the country’s unity and national security.

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