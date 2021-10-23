Cambridgeshire: They say people lose their minds when they are hungry. Exactly this happened in Willingham of Cambridgeshire in East England when a daughter has set her father’s house on fire after she was denied food.Also Read - Over 16 Killed, 1 Critically Injured In Explosion And Fire At Gunpowder Factory In Russia

As per reports, Farha Bushra, 20, who lives with her father in Willingham has set her father's bedroom on fire back in April when she set tissue alight in a cardboard box, that quickly got out of control.

Before the fire incident, Bushra called her father at work and demanded food from him. The woman got angry and threatened to set the house alight when he told her to buy her own meals.

A few minutes later, the woman rang her father back and admitted the fire had got out of control, Cambridge Crown Court heard on Thursday.

Notably, the fire had spread across the property before firefighters arrived and Bushra admitted arson.

During a court hearing, PC Antony Piccinelli said her behaviour that day was ‘completely inexplicable.’ He further stated that only she will know why she thought setting fire to her father’s bedroom was a good idea or an acceptable reaction to an argument over food shopping.

According to report, the woman was given an 18-month community order and asked to complete 40 days of rehabilitation and given a £1,000 fine.