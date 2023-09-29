Home

News

Probe Into Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s Killing ‘Active And Ongoing’, Says Canadian Police

Probe Into Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s Killing ‘Active And Ongoing’, Says Canadian Police

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani extremist and chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), was gunned down by unidentified attackers in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

Washington: There is an active and ongoing investigation into the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Canadian police has said. According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the assassination of 45-year-old Nijjar, whose killing triggered a diplomatic standoff between India and Canada, is being investigated its Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Trending Now

“We are aware of reports being made regarding the homicide of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. As this remains an active and ongoing investigation, I’m unable to comment on specific evidence collected by IHIT,” IHIT spokesperson Sergeant Timothy Pierotti told news agency PTI on Thursday.

You may like to read

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani extremist and chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), who had been designated as a terrorist by India in 2020, was gunned down by unidentified attackers in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

Meanwhile, the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib in Surrey, British Columbia where Nijjar was killed has launched an investigation into how The Washington Post newspaper was able to view security camera footage of the killing.

“We’ve been told by the temple that the video is not for the media, the public because it’s an ongoing investigation. That video won’t be released to anyone. It’s an ongoing investigation,” Gurkeerat Singh, a spokesman for the gurdwara, told Canada’s national news agency The Canadian Press.

Singh, however, said he has seen the video multiple times and it was evident from the footage the attack on Nijjar wasn’t something random but done with planning and intent.

“It wasn’t something done randomly. These people are watching the movement of Hardeep Singh for a while and they know the direction he goes and how he exits the gurdwara,” he said.

Pierotti told the local weekly newspaper Surrey Now-Leader that police had completed a “fulsome canvass of the area,” following the evidence and are collecting all relevant video footage.

Nijjar’s son Balraj Nijjar told the local daily that his father had regular meetings with Canadian Security Intelligence Service officers “once or twice a week,” including one or two days before the June 18 killing, with another meeting scheduled for two days later.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has alleged that the Indian government was behind the killing of Nijjar on June 18. India has rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated”.

Separately, the Vancouver Sun newspaper on Thursday reported that a man had been arrested for vandalising two large Hindu temples in Surrey.

“The suspect and his accomplices are accused of plastering the Hindu places of worship with yellow-red posters.

“The posters call for a separate Sikh homeland in India and declare that Indian diplomats in Canada are ‘wanted’ for the June 18 ‘assassination’ of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” the daily reported.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES