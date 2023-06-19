Home

News

World

Pro-Khalistan Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead In Canada

Pro-Khalistan Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead In Canada

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in a targeted shooting at the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the Surrey city of British Columbia province.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referendum in Brampton city.

New Delhi: Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan leader, was reportedly shot dead by gunmen in Surrey city of British Columbia province in Canada. He was killed in a targeted shooting at the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city.

Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader, was declared a “wanted terrorist” by the Indian government.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a resident of a village in Jalandhar, was associated with the separatist organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which is banned in India, according to a report by news agency IANS.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referendum in Brampton city.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year filed a charge sheet against four persons, including Nijjar, in connection with a conspiracy to kill Hindu priest Kamaldeep Sharma in Jalandhar on January 31, 2021.

According to the NIA, the conspiracy was hatched by accused Arshdeep and Nijjar, both based in Canada, to disturb peace and disrupt the communal harmony in Punjab by killing a Hindu priest.

Last year, the Punjab Police had sought the extradition of Nijjar as he was wanted in cases related to acts of reviving terrorism in the state.

Nijjar was designated as an ‘individual terrorist’ by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in July 2020.

The NIA said Nijjar had been proactively involved in recruiting, training, financing and operationalising pro-Khalistan terrorist modules for spreading terror in India. He was involved in giving inflammatory and hateful speeches through social media platforms.

The NIA had attached Nijjar’s property in his village in Punjab in another case.

Nijjar had been accused of killing Ripudaman Singh Malik, the man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing case, in Surrey last year.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.