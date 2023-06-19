By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Pro-Khalistan Leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar Shot Dead In Canada
Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in a targeted shooting at the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the Surrey city of British Columbia province.
New Delhi: Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a pro-Khalistan leader, was reportedly shot dead by gunmen in Surrey city of British Columbia province in Canada. He was killed in a targeted shooting at the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city.
Also Read:
Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar
- Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader, was declared a “wanted terrorist” by the Indian government.
- Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a resident of a village in Jalandhar, was associated with the separatist organisation, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which is banned in India, according to a report by news agency IANS.
- Hardeep Singh Nijjar had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referendum in Brampton city.
- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) last year filed a charge sheet against four persons, including Nijjar, in connection with a conspiracy to kill Hindu priest Kamaldeep Sharma in Jalandhar on January 31, 2021.
- According to the NIA, the conspiracy was hatched by accused Arshdeep and Nijjar, both based in Canada, to disturb peace and disrupt the communal harmony in Punjab by killing a Hindu priest.
- Last year, the Punjab Police had sought the extradition of Nijjar as he was wanted in cases related to acts of reviving terrorism in the state.
- Nijjar was designated as an ‘individual terrorist’ by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in July 2020.
- The NIA said Nijjar had been proactively involved in recruiting, training, financing and operationalising pro-Khalistan terrorist modules for spreading terror in India. He was involved in giving inflammatory and hateful speeches through social media platforms.
- The NIA had attached Nijjar’s property in his village in Punjab in another case.
- Nijjar had been accused of killing Ripudaman Singh Malik, the man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India terrorist bombing case, in Surrey last year.