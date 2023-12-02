3 Khalistanis Held Guilty Of Plot To Kill Indian-Origin Radio Host In New Zealand

Host Harnek Singh suffered more than 40 stab wounds as he was ambushed by the Khalistanis in the driveway of his Wattle Downs home after a late-night broadcast on December 23, 2020.

New Delhi: Three Khalistan extremists have been sentenced for the attempted murder of popular Auckland-based radio host Harnek Singh, who has been vocal against the ideology of Khalistan, The Australia Today reported. Host Harnek Singh suffered more than 40 stab wounds as he was ambushed by the Khalistanis in the driveway of his Wattle Downs home after a late-night broadcast on December 23, 2020.

Sarvjeet Sidhu, aged 27, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Sukhpreet Singh, aged 44, was found guilty of being an accessory. The third individual, a 48-year-old Auckland resident with interim name suppression, planned the attack, harbouring resentment against Harnek Singh for his vocal opposition to the separatist movement, The Australia Today reported, citing NZ Herald.

Harnek Singh, also known as Nekki, had been followed by three cars full of men before the attackers stabbed him “within an inch of his life.” He managed to lock the door of his vehicle and attract neighbours’ attention by sounding the horn, preventing potential bleeding to death from the extensive stab wounds.

Justice Mark Woolford remarked, “It bears all the hallmarks of religious fanaticism. … Sentencing in this context requires a different approach. The emphasis must be placed on protecting the community from further violence and it is essential to send a strong message of deterrence to others.”

According to the report, there is a 48-year-old defendant (with interim name suppression) who was not present at the time of the attack. This man, the court was told, harboured a years-long resentment against Hranek Singh as the popular Kiwi radio host was vocal against the Khalistan.

Harnek Singh, explaining that his own opinions regarding Sikhism probably fall more along the liberal end of the spectrum while the majority of his critics were more on the fundamentalist or conservative side.

“My family faces fear each day when the sun goes down,” he explained. “My wife and child wonder if someone is lurking in the shadows, looking into our home, wanting to attack us again … We went from a carefree, spontaneous and fun-loving family to one that is constantly in fear for my safety.”

But he encourages his family not to live in fear, he added, thanking those in the New Zealand justice system for having made sure that “no one is above the law, not even religion”.

Addressing the defendants directly, he added: “You came to kill me. …You tried to silence me. You wanted to send a chilling message to all those who express their disagreement with your unorthodox religious views. But you failed. …I will continue to express my opinions and beliefs as I always have.

The 48-year-old mastermind behind the attack received a sentence of 13-and-a-half years, with a minimum period of imprisonment of nine years before parole eligibility. Sarvjeet Sidhu was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years’ imprisonment, while Sukhpreet Singh received six months of home detention.

Notably, two men, Jagraj Singh and Gurbinder Singh, were acquitted due to insufficient evidence, while two others, Jobanpreet Singh and Hardeep Singh Sandhu, await sentencing early next year for their involvement in the attempted murder of Harnek Singh.

