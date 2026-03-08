Home

Has Iran got new Supreme Leader? This candidate...

The first emergency meeting of the Assembly of Experts was convened on Tuesday to select a new Supreme Leader.

The first emergency meeting of the Assembly of Experts was convened on Tuesday. (Image: qantara.de)

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing speculation about Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Ahmad Alamolhoda, the Friday prayer imam in Mashhad, has made a major claim. He says that the process for selecting the country’s next supreme leader has been completed and voting has already taken place. It is said that Iran’s new Supreme Leader has been elected, but the announcement is yet to be made.

What did Ahmad Alamolhoda say?

The leader, or Imam, who leads Friday prayers in Mashhad, said that reports that the Assembly of Experts has not yet concluded are completely false. According to him, the Assembly has already made its decision, and according to Iran’s constitution, no one, not even members of the Assembly, has the right to change that decision.

The Imam of Mashhad also stated that the matter now rests with Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri, head of the Assembly’s secretariat. He is responsible for officially publicizing the decision and informing the nation about the new Supreme Leader.

Election of new Supreme Leader After death of Ali Khamenei

Following the death of Iran’s former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, rapid developments regarding the succession to power in the country took place. Khamenei’s death is reported to have occurred on February 28, following which an interim leadership council was formed to assume the country’s leadership.

This interim council includes President Masoud Pezeshkian, Chief Justice Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, and senior cleric Alireza Arafi. This council currently oversees the country’s administrative and political affairs.

Meetings to elect the Supreme Leader

The first emergency meeting of the Assembly of Experts was convened on Tuesday to select a new Supreme Leader. However, the meeting was unable to be concluded. According to local reports, Israeli airstrikes targeted the Assembly building in the city of Qom, forcing the meeting to be ended prematurely.

