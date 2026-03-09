Home

Has Turkey entered direct war against Iran? Ankara shoots down ballistic missile ‘fired from Persian nation’

Turkey has destroyed an Iranian ballistic missile, say reports.

New Delhi: Turkey has actively entered the US-Israel-Iran conflict. Turkey shot down a ballistic missile coming from Iran in the eastern Mediterranean. The Turkish Defense Ministry has warned Iran against taking steps that endanger regional security and civilian safety. The Defense Ministry stated, “We remind that it is in everyone’s interest to heed Turkey’s warnings in this matter. We will take all necessary measures without hesitation against any threats to Turkey.”

Turkey deployed warships and F-16s

Previously, Turkey deployed a large fleet of warships in Northern Cyprus and deployed six F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems in Northern Cyprus.

Now, Turkey has destroyed an Iranian ballistic missile. This action comes after Iran launched drone attacks on Cyprus.

Turkey fears attack from Iran

However, Northern Cyprus is under Turkish control. Turkey has deployed F-16s in Northern Cyprus. Turkey fears an attack from Iran or pro-Iranian forces. Previously, Turkey warned Iran against allowing any missiles to land near its airspace, but Iran ignored them, leading to increased accusations and counter-accusations. Turkey subsequently deployed F-16 fighter jets and air defense systems in Northern Cyprus.

Now, if Northern Cyprus is attacked, Turkey is certain to respond. In such a scenario, the conflict could spread from West Asia to the Eastern Mediterranean.

