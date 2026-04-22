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Has war with Iran depleted US missile arsenal? Experts says stockpile of THAAD air defense missiles is...

Has war with Iran depleted US missile arsenal? Experts says stockpile of THAAD air defense missiles is…

A US military official has stated that the country's missile stockpile is depleted and that it could take more than two years for top US defense companies to ramp up missile production.

Reports indicate that the US stockpile of THAAD air defense missile has halved since February

The 39-day war with Iran has largely depleted the US missile arsenal. The US Department of Defense’s latest internal stock assessment shows that the war the US military launched against Iran on February 28 has significantly depleted its stockpile of key missiles. Experts have warned that if the ceasefire imposed on April 8th is lifted and the conflict resumes and continues for a long time, the country could face a shortage of missiles and ammunition.

According to CNN, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) found in its analysis that in the seven weeks of war, the US military has used up approximately 45 percent of its stockpile of precision strike missiles, while half of its air defense missiles have been used up. Experts say it will take years for these weapons stocks to return to pre-war levels.

Air defense batteries were also half saved

Reports indicate that the US stockpile of THAAD air defense missiles, designed to intercept ballistic missiles, has halved since February. The US stockpile of Patriot air defense interceptor missiles has also been depleted by 50%. Air defense is crucial given Iran’s missile and drone attacks.

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CSIS experts and sources said that earlier this year, the Pentagon signed several contracts that will help increase missile production, but despite the increased capability, it will take three to five years to replace and deliver these systems, meaning they will not benefit the US in the near future.

It will be difficult to compete with China

A CSIS analysis suggests that the US will not immediately run out of bombs and missiles to continue its war campaign if a ceasefire with Iran breaks down . However, analysts have warned of a potential weapons shortage in a protracted conflict, especially in a confrontation with an “equal adversary” like China.

The US military has exhausted 30 percent of its Tomahawk missile stockpile. 20 percent of its long-range Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile stockpile and approximately 20 percent of its SM-3 and SM-6 missiles have been depleted. Replacing these systems will take approximately four to five years.

How many US missiles have been consumed in the Iran war?

The US has spent 45% of its precision strike missiles.

The US has eliminated 50 percent of its THAAD missile stockpile.

America’s stockpile of Patriot interceptor missiles has been depleted by half.

America has fired 30 percent of its Tomahawk missiles in the 39-day war with Iran.

20% of America’s Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles Depleted.

The US has eliminated 20 percent of its SM-3 and SM-6 missiles.

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