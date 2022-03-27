Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday claimed that several elements from outside Pakistan were making attempts to topple his government with the use of “foreign money”.Also Read - Jitendra Singh Slams Mehbooba Mufti Over Call For India-Pakistan Dialogue

According to a report by The Dawn, Khan claimed to be in possession of evidence that he said would prove his point.

"The letter I have is proof and I want to dare anyone who is doubting this letter. I will invite them off the record. We have to decide for how long we will have to live like this. We are getting threats. There are many things about the foreign conspiracy which will be shared very soon.

“Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest,” he said while addressing a party rally in Islamabad, Dawn reported.

“The nation wants to know who the man sitting in London is meeting with and whose directions the characters based in Pakistan are following? I am revealing the proofs we have. I cannot talk more in detail because I have to protect the interest of my country. I cannot talk about anything that harms my country. I could have told you about it. I do not fear anyone but I care about Pakistan’s interest,” he added.

At the rally, billed as one of the “biggest” rallies in his party’s history at the Parade Ground in Islamabad as the Opposition gears up to oust him from office through the no-confidence motion, the voting for which is scheduled to take place on Monday, Imran Khan had earlier called out the “corrupt” opposition leaders and said that whether he loses his government or his life, he will never forgive them, Geo News reported.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, he called out their “corruption” and said that those robbers continued saving each other by using the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) for the last 30 years.

(With agency inputs)