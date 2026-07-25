Have Gulf countries turned against Iran? Bahrain and Kuwait carry out secret attacks to target…

Bahrain and Kuwait carried out secret airstrikes against military bases inside Iran. The UAE provided intelligence and air cover. This is the first direct retaliation by Gulf countries.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/have-gulf-countries-turned-against-iran-bahrain-and-kuwait-carry-out-secret-attacks-to-target-8483509/ Copy

Have Gulf countries turned against Iran? Bahrain and Kuwait carry out secret attacks to target... (Pic:X)

The 2026 Iran War has taken a new turn. Bahrain and Kuwait secretly sent jets inside Iran to attack military bases. This is considered the first direct retaliation against Iran by Gulf countries. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) provided intelligence and air cover for these attacks. This incident demonstrates the difficult situation the long war has placed Arab countries in.

Previously, they were indirectly involved, but now they are directly confronting Iran . The attacks, which took place earlier this month, targeted several military installations, including drone and missile storage depots. This signals a new strategy among Arab countries, where they are uniting to counter the growing Iranian threat.

Gulf countries are concerned about the protracted war with Iran. Iran previously carried out drone-missile attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, targeting US bases and oil facilities. Bahrain and Kuwait have now retaliated. According to the people, the attacks were carried out secretly.

Jets from Bahrain and Kuwait penetrated deep into Iran and bombed drone and missile storage facilities and other military installations. The UAE played a key role, providing target information and providing cover for the attacking aircraft. This marks a return to active participation by the UAE after its attacks at the beginning of the war.

This event appears to mark a new beginning of cooperation among Arab countries. Previously, each country supported the US separately , but now they are working together against Iran.

Compulsion and changing strategy of Arab countries

Gulf countries have long felt threatened by Iran. Iran-backed militias, Houthi insurgents, and direct attacks have been damaging their oil exports, security, and economy.

Since the 2026 war began, Iran has also targeted Gulf countries. Bahrain hosts US naval bases, and Kuwait hosts large military bases. The UAE is also a key US ally. Now, Arab countries have realized that remaining silent will not work. If they don’t respond to Iran, Iran will only become more aggressive. The attacks in Bahrain and Kuwait are a result of this thinking. This is being called the Arab Reckoning. This means that Arab countries are now recognizing the reality of war and becoming active.

The UAE’s cooperation is crucial because it possesses superior intelligence and air forces. This could potentially lead to an informal coalition of Arab countries to counter Iran. The attacks primarily targeted Iranian drone and missile storage facilities.

These facilities are essential to Iran’s offensive capabilities. Destroying them could undermine Iran’s ability to attack Gulf countries. Although the attacks were limited, their message is clear: the Gulf countries will no longer remain silent. Iran has condemned these attacks and threatened retaliation. This could escalate the war.

Experts say such attacks put pressure on Iran’s economic and military capabilities. Iran is already grappling with US and Israeli attacks. Now, if Gulf countries also become involved, Iran will be surrounded from all sides.

Regional cooperation and future challenges

The incident reflects growing coordination among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and Kuwait are concerned about Iran’s expansionism. The protracted war is affecting their oil trade, making shipping routes unsafe, and impacting tourism and investment.

The UAE’s intelligence cooperation and air cover are examples of burgeoning Arab cooperation. Future joint operations or shared air defense systems may emerge. But there are challenges – Iran could respond through proxies, such as attacks from Iraq or Yemen.

The US is supporting these countries, but the Gulf states now want to project strength. They don’t want the war to spread to their countries. Previously, the main conflict was Iran versus the US and Israel, but now Arab countries are directly involved. This will increase pressure on Iran, but could also increase regional instability.

These actions by Arab countries indicate they are preparing for a long-term war. They are trying every possible way to weaken Iran. However, they are also trying to avoid a full-blown war, as it could devastate the entire Gulf region.

Experts believe that if such attacks continue, Iran may be forced to come to the negotiating table. However, for now, both sides are maintaining an aggressive stance.