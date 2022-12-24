‘Have To Sue Lot Of People, Including Nepal’: ‘Bikini Killer’ Charles Sobhraj Warns

Sobhraj was detained in September 2003 in connection with the murders of a Canadian named Laddie Duparr and an American woman named Anabella Tremont whose body was recovered on a beach wearing a bikini in 1975.

Charles Sobhraj, a convicted serial killer, who according to police, is responsible for a string of murders in the 1970s and 1980s, was released from a Nepal prison on Friday after nearly two decades behind bars. Sobhraj, also referred to as ‘Bikini killer and ‘The Serpent’ was being deported to France by the Nepal government on Friday. On board a plane to France said, “I feel great… I have a lot to do. I have to sue a lot of people. including the State of Nepal,” as quoted by AFP.

The serial killer stressed that he was wrongly defamed as a “serial killer.” When asked by the reporters if he believed he was not a killer, the 78-year-old responded, “Yes, yes.”

Nepal’s top court ruled on Wednesday that he should be freed on health grounds and deported to France within 15 days.

On Friday, he was released and put on a flight at Kathmandu airport to take him via Doha to Paris, where he was due to land early on Saturday.

Sobhraj, born to Indian father and Vietnamese mother, has been barred from entering Nepal for the next ten years. His release came two days after the Nepal Supreme Court ordered that he be freed and deported to his home country.

The Bikini Killer

Sobhraj’s life has been chronicled in the series “The Serpent” co-produced by Netflix and the BBC, he was born in Saigon to an Indian father and a Vietnamese mother who later married a Frenchman after the divorce.

He went on crime spree and ended up in Thailand in 1975 in guise of a gem trader. While he put up a sophisticated countenance to befriend his victims, the “serial killer” later drugged, robbed and murdered the women who were mostly backpackers on the 1970s hippie trail.

He is accused of murdering more than 20 murders.

He was arrested in India in 1976 and ultimately spent 21 years in jail there, with a brief break in 1986 when he drugged prison guards and escaped. He was recaptured in Goa.

Released in 1997, Sobhraj lived in Paris, giving paid interviews to journalists, but went back to Nepal in 2003.

In 2003, he fled to Nepal. He was detained by the Nepali police after being spotted playing baccarat at a casino by journalist Joseph Nathan, Himalayan Times newspaper founder.

He was then handed a life sentence for the murder of tourist Connie Jo Bronzich, in 1975, later he found guilty of murdering his Canadian companion.