Home

News

World

Hawaii Wildfire: Imported From India, This 150-Year-Old Banyan Tree Struggles For Survival

Hawaii Wildfire: Imported From India, This 150-Year-Old Banyan Tree Struggles For Survival

Considered a major landmark in Lahaina, the banyan tree has provided cooling shade to generations of locals and visitors beneath its massive, sweepy branches and dangling vines, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

The banyan tree celebrated its 150th birthday in April this year. Photo: AP

New York: Imported from India, a 150-year-old Banyan tree which was one of the largest in the US is struggling for its survival as deadly wildfires swept through the Hawaiian island of Maui, scorching buildings and killing nearly 67 people. Known as paniana in Hawaiian, the 46-trunk Banyan tree was a mere 8-foot sapling when it was planted in Maui’s Lahaina town in 1873, according to the online portal lahainatown.com.

Trending Now

Planted in front of the Lahaina Courthouse and Lahaina Harbour on 1873, this sprawling tree — one of the largest banyan trees in the United States — along Front Street is the size of an entire city block and stands more than 60 feet high, online portal gohawaii.com states.

The banyan tree in Lahaina, Maui was planted in 1873 and was not only the largest in the Hawaii but also in the United States. Still standing, but seriously damaged by the wildfires from August 8–9. Disaster recovery efforts are underwaypic.twitter.com/yQaKSlTjhb — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) August 11, 2023

Widespread Destruction in Lahaina

As per a report by CNN, there was widespread destruction in the historic town of Lahaina. Anything in the town centre is just completely devastated. The fires have left little to no vegetation on the precious and sprawling banyan tree.

What was interesting was that the banyan tree celebrated its 150th birthday in April this year. While its condition is unclear, images suggest that the tree has been burned but remains standing. A report suggested the tree would recover, saying that “if the roots are healthy, it will likely grow back”.

“I tend to believe it’ll be fine. It’s really very hard to kill a banyan tree,” Theo Morrison, the executive director of the Lahaina Restoration Foundation, told the BBC.

Banyan Tree: A Major Landmark in Lahaina

Considered a major landmark in Lahaina, the banyan tree has provided cooling shade to generations of locals and visitors beneath its massive, sweepy branches and dangling vines, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.

The tree has 46 major trunks in addition to its massive original one and shades nearly two-thirds of an acre, according to the Lahaina Restoration Foundation. The health and shape of the tree are maintained by the Maui County Arborist Committee, the CNN report said.

Wildfire in Maui Claims 67 Lives

The devastating wildfires in Maui have so far claimed at least 67 lives and many have been displaced. The government in the statement said, “The Lahaina fire is not yet contained.” Earlier, Hawaii Governor Josh Green said that the death toll from the wildfires on the island of Maui in Hawaii reaches 59.

Speaking to CNN, Green said that all those deaths occurred in the open and not in buildings, “as people were trying to escape the fire.” He said that there will be more fatalities. Josh Green said, “Without a doubt, there will be more fatalities. We do not know, ultimately, how many will have occurred.”

Biden Speaks to Hawaii Governor

In the meantime, US President Joe Biden spoke to Hawaii Governor Josh Green on Friday after the latter completed a survey of destruction across Maui.

White House in a statement said, “The Governor provided the President with a firsthand update and assessment of Hawaii’s latest needs, and thanked the President for the support of FEMA and other federal agencies,” CNN reported.

Hawaii’s Governor ordered a comprehensive review of the state’s actions in the hours after the wildfires erupted on the islands, earlier this week, including why warning sirens were not utilised to alert people on Maui.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES