‘He hit me so many times’: Chilling footage shows injured Captain Machchhar desperate plea for help during Flydubai mid-air attack

A new video shows the chaotic moments aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 after Indian pilot Smit Machchhar was injured in a cockpit attack. The footage captures Machchhar calling for help as passengers rushed to the cockpit and later restrained the co-pilot.

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'He hit me so many times': Chilling footage shows injured Captain Machchhar desperate plea for help during Flydubai mid-air attack (Image: videograb)

A new video has emerged showing the tense moments inside a Flydubai aircraft after Indian Captain Smit Machchhar was injured during a violent confrontation with his co-pilot. The footage, shared by Israeli news outlet i24 and also broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12, shows passengers rushing towards the cockpit as the injured captain calls for help. Machchhar can be heard saying, “Help me, help me,” as people move towards him.

The incident took place on Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30. The Boeing 737 aircraft was carrying 174 people when the attack took place. The plane later made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

Passengers rush towards cockpit

The video appears to have been recorded by a passenger sitting close to the cockpit. People can be heard shouting in both English and Hebrew as they try to understand what has happened. One passenger says, “He tried to crash the plane,” apparently referring to the co-pilot.

Another person can be heard telling those near the cockpit to “relax” and “go out, take him out,” while passengers inside the cabin are asked to remain seated.

The situation remained chaotic as people tried to help the injured captain. At one point, a crew member asks, “Doctor, is there a doctor?”

Dr Shota Musayev, an Israeli dentist who was travelling on the flight, then appears near the cockpit and offers assistance.

Reports said Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door despite being seriously injured. This allowed passengers and crew members to enter the cockpit and restrain the attacker. Reuters reported that the aircraft lost more than 14,000 feet of altitude in a short period before the situation was brought under control.

Two off-duty Flydubai pilots who were travelling as passengers also helped after the cockpit was opened, according to reports. The aircraft was eventually diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely.

Passengers restrain co-pilot after emergency landing

The video also shows what happened after the plane landed in Saudi Arabia.Passengers can be heard asking for police and insisting that the co-pilot should remain on the aircraft until authorities arrived. “No one will release him,” one person says as the co-pilot is seen on his knees with his hands tied behind his back.

A Flydubai crew member can also be heard saying, “This is a terrorist, you understand, yes? We need police.” Another person says, “He cannot go anywhere. He is here with us.”

The suspected attacker is later seen sitting on the floor of the aircraft with his back towards the cabin. His uniform appears to be covered in blood, while crew members remain nearby.

The video ends with emergency workers treating Machchhar. The injured captain is seen covered in bandages as medical staff take him away from the aircraft.

Another video that has gone viral also showed a bloodied Captain Machchhar lying on the ground outside the cockpit. It was probably shot after the earlier video.

He (co-pilot) “hit me so many times”, Machchhar is seen explaining to the passengers. He then says that he can move his injured hand but no longer squeeze it shut.

Exclusive Footage Released

New footage from the FlyDubai flight has been released, showing the dramatic moments during the incident, including the suspect being subdued, the struggle both inside and outside the cockpit, and the search for additional pilots amid the chaos on… pic.twitter.com/Gvaj46FhaH — SNN Finland (@snnfinalnd) October 1, 2026

Captain Smit Machchhar shifted to Abu Dhabi

After receiving initial treatment at a hospital in Tabuk, Machchhar was moved to Abu Dhabi for further medical care.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India was closely monitoring his condition.“After receiving initial medical treatment in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, he has now been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery,” the MEA said.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal also met Machchhar and his family at the hospital. The Indian Embassy said the ambassador had been in contact with the family and assured them of all possible assistance.

The embassy later said, “Captain Machchhar is in good health and recovering well.” The latest reports indicate that Machchhar is recovering in Abu Dhabi, while Indian officials remain in contact with UAE authorities regarding his treatment and well-being.

Investigation underway

Authorities in the UAE and Saudi Arabia are investigating the incident to establish exactly what happened inside the cockpit and what led to the confrontation.

The UAE Attorney General has ordered a specialised investigation into whether the incident involved terrorist activity, prior planning or another motive. Saudi authorities have also said their initial findings showed that the pilot was assaulted by his co-pilot, leaving both men injured.

Several Israeli officials have described the incident as a possible terror attack, but investigators have not yet reached a final conclusion on the motive. The UAE has also urged people not to rely on unverified reports while the investigation continues.