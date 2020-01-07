New Delhi: BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, Akash Vijayvargiya, who was last year arrested for attacking a civic official with a bat, made headlines on Monday yet again when a video of him praising former Himachal Pradesh governor VS Kokje, in which he narrates a bizarre anecdote, has gone viral.

Akash Vijayvargiya is the son of controversial senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, the party’s West Bengal in-charge, who himself triggered controversy recently when he ‘threatened to set Indore on fire.’

The said video was taken at the launch event of Vijayvargiya junior’s book ‘Dev Se Mahadev.’ The event was attended, among others by Kokje, who is the current president of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Speaking about the former Himachal Governor, he said, “A few years ago, we had visited the state when he was the Governor there and stayed at his residence. However, my brother mistakenly left his underwear in the Governor’s bathroom. When Kokje ji visited Indore next, he called me up and returned the undergarment.” The comment drew instant applause from the crowd.

However, Akash wasn’t done yet. He continued, “Had it been anyone else, he would have simply thrown away the undergarment. But no, he made it a point to get it washed and ironed before returning it to me.”

Even as the video went viral, Kailash Vijayvargiya defended his son saying that it was just a normal statement praising someone, adding that his son was only trying to make a point about Kokje’s simplicity despite his high position.

The ruling Congress, however, slammed the Indore MLA, saying that such ‘indecent’ comment shouldn’t be made while praising someone, adding that the comment was proof the Vijayvargiya family’s ‘frustration’ these days.