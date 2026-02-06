‘He should be very worried’: Donald Trump issues warning to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei ahead of Oman talks

Home

US President Donald Trump delivered a warning to Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei saying he "should be very worried" as the two countries prepare for resumed nuclear negotiations.

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, stating that ‘he should be very worried’ as Washington and Tehran are gearing up to resume nuclear talks this week. During an interview with NBC News on Wednesday, the US President was asked whether Iran’s supreme leader should be concerned. Trump stated, “Yeah, he should be, they’re negotiating with us.” Trump also highlighted his administration’s increasingly firm stance toward the Middle East country, even as diplomatic engagements remain ongoing.

Meanwhile, Iran has conditionally agreed to hold talks with the US to avert the threat of further military strikes, CNN reported.

The push for renewed diplomacy comes after weeks of escalatory rhetoric between Washington and Tehran.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned that unless Iran agrees to a deal on its nuclear program, “bad things” could happen, a message that has been amplified by the movement of a US carrier strike group and other military assets into the Middle East.

According to CNN, the discussions are expected to be held in Oman. Iran’s ISNA news agency also reported Oman as the venue for talks on Friday.

Iran’s top military commander asserted that the country has bolstered its deterrence capabilities through upgrades to domestically produced ballistic missile systems.

Providing context to the remarks, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that on Wednesday, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi made the comments during a visit to a missile facility operated by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), accompanied by IRGC Aerospace Force commander Brigadier General Majid Mousavi.

Describing the scope of the upgrades, Mousavi noted, “By upgrading its ballistic missiles in all technical dimensions, Iran has been able to strengthen its deterrence power,” during the tour.

Expanding on this, he further stressed that the Middle East country is fully prepared to respond firmly to any aggressive action. “Following the 12-day war, we have changed our military doctrine from defensive to offensive by adopting the policy of asymmetric warfare and [boosting readiness for a] crushing response to the enemies,” as per Press TV.

The US President’s warning comes after Washington deployed a major military buildup near Iran’s coast. The military force Includes an aircraft carrier group. The US strong move followed a deadly crackdown on anti-government protests inside Iran.

(with ANI inputs)

