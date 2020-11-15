Washington: US President Donald Trump, for the first time on Sunday, acknowledged democratic candidate Joe Biden’s victory in the ongoing presidential race. However, he continued with his ‘vote rigging’ claims. “He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump said in a tweet. Also Read - Melania Trump vs Ivanka Net Worth: Who Owns More | Read Here

Earlier in the day, violence erupted on the streets of downtown Washington after thousands of supporters of Trump held a protest rally to back his unproven claims of massive voter fraud and electoral malpractices during the 2020 presidential elections.

A mass brawl had also broken out on Saturday night just five blocks away from the White House as counter-protesters clashed with a group of Trump supporters.

Notably, the Trump campaign has filed multiple lawsuits in several states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan, claiming irregularities in the voting process.

The counting of votes for US elections is still on and the results have not been officially declared, but the media has crowned Biden the winner based on their projections and on that basis, Biden and the Democrats have demanded that he be accorded the official status of the president-elect.