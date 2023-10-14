Head of Hamas’s Air Force Killed In Airstrike, Confirms Israeli Defence Forces

New Delhi: The Israel Air Forces has said that it has killed the head of Hamas’s Air Force Murad Abu Murad in the airstrike carried out overnight. The strike targeted a headquarters from which Hamas managed its aerial activity in the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Air Force said that Murad Abu Murad “was largely responsible for directing terrorists during the massacre on Saturday.”

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force stated, “Also, during the last day, fighter jets of the Air Force attacked the operational headquarters of the terrorist organization Hamas, from where the organization’s aerial activities were managed. During the attack, Murad Abu Murad, the head of the air formation in Gaza City who took a large part and directed terrorists in the murderous attack on Saturday, was killed.”

During the strike, IAF fighter jets killed Merad Abu Merad who was the head of the Hamas Aerial System in Gaza City, and was largely responsible for directing terrorists during the massacre on Saturday. — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 14, 2023

In separate strikes carried out overnight, the Israeli Air Forces said that it had struck dozens of sites belonging to Hamas’s commando forces, who led the infiltration into Israel on October 7, The Times of Israel reported. The Israeli Air Forces said that the Israeli Defence Forces and the Israeli Air Forces will continue to operate “as required in order to defend the State of Israel against the Hamas terrorist organization.”

In the latest update on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Israeli Defence Forces Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus noted on Saturday that people in the Gaza Strip are listening to Israel’s warning and are doing the right thing, noting that there has been a significant movement of Palestinian civilians towards the South.

Hamas using civilians as human shields to stop evacuation: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday alleged that the Hamas militant group was using civilians in Gaza as “human shields” in order to stop their evacuation from the northern parts of the besieged enclave.

On Friday, the Israeli military has ordered approximately 1 million civilians in and around Gaza City to move to the southern areas of Gaza, reports CNN.

On Saturday morning, IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said it was “worrying” that Hamas “has stopped” and “tried to stop Palestinian civilians from evacuating” using messages, checkpoints and stops on the ground. Conricus told CNN that the IDF would “assess the situation on the ground” when queried about a possible ground offensive on Gaza.