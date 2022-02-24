Ukraine-Russia Conflict: Amid concerns over escalating tensions along the border of Ukraine with Russia, Embassy of India in Ukraine on Thursday issued third advisory asking Indian nationals to head to bomb shelters if they are at places where air sirens/bomb warnings can be heard.Also Read - FAA Expands No-Fly Zone, Prohibits US Flights Over Ukraine, Belarus And Western Russia

“Embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, Embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining of education process for Indian students,” it said in its advisory.

“Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities,” it added.