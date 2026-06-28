Heatwave wreaks havoc in France; 1,000 deaths reported as emergency calls surge dramatically

Throughout the week, people gathered in parks and along canals to seek relief from the scorching sun and heat; however, authorities issued strict warnings regarding the dangers of swimming in unsupervised areas.

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New Delhi: While India is grappling with the onslaught of extreme heat, Europe is not spared either. The latest reports come from France, where hospitals and emergency services have faced immense pressure this week due to scorching temperatures. Approximately 1,000 deaths have occurred in the country since June 24. Emergency calls have surged dramatically as temperatures crossed the 40°C mark in several regions.

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Red Heat Alert

‘Public Health France’ issued a statement on Sunday revealing that over 1,000 excess deaths—compared to normal levels—have been recorded since Wednesday (June 24). According to the agency, the impact was most severe in areas under the ‘Red Heat Alert,’ including Île-de-France, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Brittany, Centre-Val de Loire, Normandy, and Pays de la Loire. Approximately 85 per cent of these deaths involved elderly individuals aged 65 or older. A ‘Red Heat Alert’ remained in effect across more than 30 French departments this week. Wednesday was recorded as the hottest day, with the 24-hour average temperature hovering around 30°C.

Ban on Alcohol Consumption In Public Spaces

To alleviate the strain on emergency services in Paris, authorities banned alcohol consumption in public spaces over the weekend. Furthermore, the ‘Paris Pride March,’ originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed. Due to the heat, iconic landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre Museum have been closing earlier than usual. Throughout the week, people gathered in parks and along canals to seek relief from the scorching sun and heat; however, authorities issued strict warnings regarding the dangers of swimming in unsupervised areas. This intense heatwave is currently being experienced across Europe. Friday was the hottest day in Britain, with a temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius recorded in the village of Santon Downham, Suffolk. Additionally, temperatures have crossed the 40-degree Celsius mark in Spain and Germany.

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