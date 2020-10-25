Hanoi: At least 130 people have died, while 18 others were reported missing due to floods and landslides caused by incessant rains in Vietnam, disaster management authorities said on Sunday. Also Read - Telangana: 5 of Family Die After Roof Collapses Due to Heavy Rains

In a statement, the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control said that majority of the fatalities were reported in the provinces of Quang Tri, Thua Thien Hue and Quang Nam, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, some 1,500 hectares of rice fields and more than 7,800 hectares of other crops were submerged or damaged by the floods, said the committee.

It added that some 934,800 cattle and poultry animals have been killed or swept away in the floods.