Kathmandu: As many as 43 people have been killed, 24 are reported missing and 20 injured due to floods and landslides caused by incessant rain in Nepal, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, a total of 50 people have been rescued so far, The Himalayan Times reported.

Over 200 places across the country have been identified as susceptible to monsoon-induced disasters, while teams were on hand to distribute relief and conduct search and rescue operations, Bed Nidhi Khanal, chief of the Nepal Emergency Operation Center, told Efe news.

Parts of the capital Kathmandu have been left submerged under floodwaters.

Among the victims were three people from the same family who were killed when the wall of a house collapsed in Kathmandu, while three others were killed in a landslide in Khotang district in the east.

Archana Shrestha, spokesperson for the department of hydrology and meteorology, told Efe there was a chance of heavy rainfall across the country until Sunday.

Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the flooding and landslides triggered by the incessant rainfall.

“I offer deep condolences to the families who lost their members in the disaster,” Oli tweeted.

