Hefazat-e-Islam declares jihad against Jamaat-e-Islami in Bangladesh ahead of elections, says voting for Jamaat is haram

During the recent election campaign, the BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, increased its contact with Hefazat-e-Islam.

(L) Dr Shafiqur Rahman, Ameer (Supremo) of Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh's Amir Allama Shah Muhibullah Babunagari (R).

New Delhi: Ahead of the February 12 general elections in Bangladesh, the Islamic organization Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has declared a jihad against the country’s largest Islamic party, Jamaat-e-Islami. Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh’s Amir Allama Shah Muhibullah Babunagari warned Muslims that it is forbidden (haram) for them to vote for Jamaat-e-Islami. According to a report by the Bangladeshi media outlet Daily Star, Muhibullah made these remarks while addressing an election rally in Chittagong on Thursday, February 5.

‘Jihad against Jamaat’

While supporting the BNP candidate, the Hefazat Amir said, “This is not an election for me. This is a jihad against Jamaat.” He accused the Jamaat-e-Islami party of Bangladesh of misinterpreting Islam. He said that to stop this false force from growing, we must unite and warned that if Jamaat comes to power, it will harm Islam and Muslims, reports ToI.

‘Jamaat will uproot Islam’

Babunagari said that if they (Jamaat) come to power, they will uproot Islam and destroy the very foundation of Muslims. They are a group that slits people’s throats. Muhibullah has openly criticized Jamaat-e-Islami on several occasions before. Just a few months ago, he called Jamaat-e-Islami a hypocritical Islamic party. Last August, the Hefazat leader said, “Jamaat-e-Islami is a hypocritical Islamic party. Jamaat-e-Islami follows Maududi’s Islam, while we follow the Islam of Medina.”

What is the voters’ mood?

Recent surveys suggest that Jamaat-e-Islami may emerge stronger than before in this general election. According to reports, Jamaat is giving tough competition to Tarique Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is currently leading. Local media reports suggest that during the recent election campaign, the BNP, led by Tarique Rahman, increased its contact with Hefazat-e-Islam, as reported by NBT.

