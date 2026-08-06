Helicopter carrying US President Donald Trump came too close to passenger jet, FAA launches probe

White House spokesperson Kush Desai said Marine One is flown by highly trained military pilots and stressed that President Trump was never in any danger.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/world/helicopter-carrying-us-president-donald-trump-came-too-close-to-passenger-jet-faa-launch-probe-8494339/ Copy

Helicopter carrying US President DOnald Trump came too close to passenger jet, FAA launch probe (Image: AP)

US authorities are investigating an incident involving Marine One, the helicopter used to transport President Donald Trump, after it reportedly came too close to a passenger aircraft near Washington, DC. The White House has said the President was never at risk during the flight.

According to a report by The New York Times, the incident happened on Tuesday when Marine One was flying over the US capital. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said the helicopter came within less than a mile of a commercial passenger plane after communication problems with air traffic controllers.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that it has started an investigation into the reported loss of safe distance between Marine One and a commercial aircraft that had taken off from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on August 4.

White House spokesperson Kush Desai said Marine One is flown by highly trained military pilots and stressed that President Trump was never in any danger.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also said air traffic controllers were in contact with both the Marine One pilot and the commercial flight crew during the incident. The agency added that the President remained safe at all times and that officials are reviewing what happened. Any necessary steps will be taken after the investigation is completed.

According to The Wall Street Journal, aircraft are normally required to maintain a minimum distance of 1.5 miles horizontally and 500 feet vertically to ensure flight safety.

The report said the incident took place at around 2:30 pm local time, when an American Airlines Embraer E-170, operated by regional carrier Envoy Air, had just departed from Washington National Airport. At the same time, Marine One was flying to Andrews Air Force Base, where President Trump was scheduled to board Air Force One for his trip to California.

Neither American Airlines nor the US Marine Corps, which operates Marine One, had issued a statement on the incident at the time of reporting.

The FAA has strengthened safety rules around Washington National Airport since January 2025, when a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near the airport killed 67 people.