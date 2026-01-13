Home

Help is on the way, continue the protests: Donald Trump to Iranian protesters

He urged the people of Iran to continue the protests on the social media platform Truth Social.

New Delhi: US President Trump said that Iranian patriots should continue the protests and take control of their institutions. According to Trump, he has cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials. US President Donald Trump issued a statement on the ongoing protests in Iran on Tuesday, 13 January 2026, night. He urged the people of Iran to continue the protests on the social media platform Truth Social. Trump wrote, “Iranian patriots, continue the protests, take control of your institutions. Remember the names of the murderers and tyrants. They will pay a heavy price.”

What did Trump say to Iranian protesters?

Donald Trump said, “I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killings of protesters stop. Help is on the way.” However, the US president did not clarify what exactly “help is on the way” means. His statement indicates a deepening of tensions between the USA and Iran. Trump had previously said that the US military was considering tough options against Iran.

Karoline Leavitt’s statement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on January 12 that airstrikes on Iran were one of several options President Trump was considering. However, she also said that diplomacy is always the first option. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that Iran is ready for talks with the US and is also ready for war.

Iran’s death toll in hundreds

The protests in Iran, sparked by the deteriorating economic situation, have spread to all 31 provinces of the country. According to a Reuters report, the death toll in these protests has reached nearly 2,000, and more than 10,700 people have been arrested. However, the Iranian government has not released official casualty figures.

Tariffs imposed on countries trading with Iran

The US is taking a tough stance against Iran and the countries that trade with it. US President Donald Trump announced on Monday, January 12, 2026, that countries that do business with Iran will face an additional 25 per cent tariff on trade with the United States.

