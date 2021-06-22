Washington: The US administration has shared a plan to share 55 million Covid-19 vaccine doses with the rest of the world, including 16 million to Asian nations such as India and Bangladesh. Among the 55 million doses, around 41 million will be shared through COVAX, including approximately 14 million doses for Latin America and the Caribbean, approximately 16 million for Asia, and approximately 10 million for Africa, according to a White House statement, Xinhua reported. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: India Logs 42,640 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Lowest in 91 Days; Deaths at 1,167

The rest, about 14 million doses, will be shared directly with “regional priorities and other recipients,” including Afghanistan, Iraq, West Bank, and Gaza.

“As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world. Part of that plan is donating vaccines from our domestic supply, and the President has pledged 80 million doses to be allocated by the end of June,” the White House said.

With the previous allocation of 25 million, the Biden-Harris Administration has so far announced to distribute 80 million doses of America’s own vaccine supply which President Joe Biden had pledged to allocate by the end of June in service of ending the pandemic globally.

The White House had detailed the plan for the first tranche of 25 million doses earlier this month.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that the delay of the vaccine shipments was caused by logistical challenges.

(With agency inputs)