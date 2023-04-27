Here’s Why Thailand’s Oldest Political Party Is Wooing Voters With Sex Toys Ahead of General Elections

Bangkok: A political party in Thailand is allegedly trying to woo voters by promising them to make sex toys legal ahead of the general elections in the country. The general elections in Thailand are scheduled to take place next month. The conservative Democrat Party, which is Thailand’s oldest political party has reportedly claimed that sex toys “bring benefits beyond simply personal pleasure”.

The royalist Democrat Party has been a major player in Thai politics since the 1940s but it flopped in the 2019 election and is sagging in the polls for the May 14 vote.

“Sex toys are useful because they could lead to a decrease in prostitution as well as divorce due to a mismatch of sexual libido, and sex-related crimes,” party representative Ratchada Thanadirek said in a statement Monday.

She argued that legalizing sex toys would help reduce the rate of sex crimes and the number of products illegally smuggled from overseas, which lack quality control and can sometimes cause infections among users.

“Looking at the medical angle, doctors are even recommending [sex toys], instead of buying a sex service or cheating on partners,” Thanadirek told CNN.

She added that the government was also missing an opportunity to collect tax on the legal import of erotic stimulators.

The party wants to decriminalize the sale of sex toys, which are considered “obscene” under Section 287 of Thailand’s Criminal Code. Those who make, publicly distribute, or sell sex toys can face up to 3 years in prison, a fine of up to six thousand baht (around $175) or both, though they are freely available on street stalls in some of Bangkok’s less salubrious districts.

The Democrat Party is Thailand’s oldest, and has returned four prime ministers – most recently Abhisit Vejjajiva, who led the government from 2008-11.