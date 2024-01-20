‘He’s Clearly Insecure’: Nikki Haley After Trump Mocks Her Indian Name, Questions Her Eligibility To Contest Polls

The attack comes four days before the New Hampshire primary, in which Haley is trying to establish herself as the only viable Trump alternative in the Republicans’ 2024 nominating contest.

Donald Trump used his social media platform Friday to mock Nikki Haley ‘s birth name, the latest example of the former president keying on race and ethnicity to attack people of color, especially his political rivals. In a post on his Truth Social account, Trump repeatedly referred to Haley, the daughter of immigrants from India, as “Nimbra.” Haley, the former South Carolina governor, was born in Bamberg, South Carolina, as Nimarata Nikki Randhawa. She has always gone by her middle name, “Nikki.” She took the surname “Haley” upon her marriage in 1996.

Trump, himself the son, grandson and twice the husband of immigrants, called Haley “Nimbra” three times in the post and said she “doesn’t have what it takes.”

“Anyone listening to Nikki ‘Nimrada’ Haley’s wacked out speech last night, would think that she won the Iowa Primary. She didn’t, and she couldn’t even beat a very flawed Ron DeSanctimonious, who’s out of money, and out of hope,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Nikki Haley, responded assertively to the comments made by the ex-US President for questioning her qualifications for the Presidential run. “My experiences with Mr. Trump have shown me that he resorts to derogatory statements when his sense of security is compromised,” relayed Haley via X (previously known as Twitter). She further added, “Such behavior doesn’t merit my energy or attention.”

“I’ll let people decide what he means by his attacks,” Haley told reporters in New Hampshire on Friday when asked about Trump’s false assertions that her heritage disqualifies her from the Oval Office. “What we know is, look, he’s clearly insecure if he goes and does these temper tantrums, if he’s spending millions of dollars on TV. He’s insecure, he knows that something’s wrong.”

Notably, these attacks are similar to Trump’s smears against former President Barack Obama. Trump was a “chief promoter of the racist lie” that Obama was not born in the US and was ineligible to be president. Trump also regularly emphasizes Obama’s middle name, ‘Hussein’, at campaign rallies, CNN reported.

(With inputs from AP)

