New Delhi: Malaysia has, yet again, made it clear it has no intention of giving in to India’s demand to send back Zakir Naik. (Also read: Centre

This comes soon after three Cabinet ministers sought action against Naik, demanding his expulsion from the country. The ministers issued statements slamming Naik and accusing him of trying to divide the society.

They said Naik’s presence in Malaysia was “embarrassing to all Malaysians”. “We have raised with the Prime Minister and the Cabinet this morning, the issue of the presence of Zakir Naik in Malaysia and the recent event held by him in Kota Bharu over the weekend and other statements he has made which have caused controversy…The Prime Minister has taken note of our concerns. We leave it to him to consider the position and to decide soonest possible what will be done to deal with the problem. We also reiterate the concerns raised by many over speeches and statements of his which have been inflammatory in nature. We, therefore, express our objections to Zakir Naik in the meanwhile, holding any further events here in Malaysia or making further statements which impact on race relations and public order,” they said in a statement.

The three ministers are Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Human Resources Minister M Kulasegaran, and Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources YB Xavier Jayakumar who had raised the matter in the Cabinet on Tuesday.

However, according to a report in New Strait Times, Malay PM Mahathir Bin Mohamad said, “He is here today, but if any country wants to have him, they are welcome to.”

Naik landed in a fresh controversy in Malaysia after he said that Malaysia’s Hindus were more loyal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi than Malay PM. It was over this statement that the ministers demanded action against Naik.

The controversial preacher is wanted in India for his alleged links with terror activities and money laundering. India has been pressing for negotiations with the international police organisation Interpol to get a Red Corner Notice issued against Naik.

Malaysia has, however, refused to extradite him to India on the grounds that Naik might not receive a fair trial here.