Hezbollah has accepted US proposal to halt attacks on Israel, claims Lebanon

According to the statement, the confirmation came after a phone conversation between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

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(File image: Rabih Daher—AFP/Getty Images)

New Delhi: Hezbollah has accepted a U.S. proposal calling for a mutual halt to the ongoing armed conflict with Israel, according to Lebanese officials. A statement confirming this was issued by the Lebanese Presidential Office, citing information from Lebanon’s embassy in the United States. The statement was released on Monday (local time).

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What Did the Statement Say?

According to the statement, the confirmation came after a phone conversation between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During the call, the two discussed the situation in Lebanon and efforts to reduce regional tensions.

What Is the US Proposal?

According to the Lebanese embassy, the American proposal calls for both sides to stop attacking each other.

Under the proposal:

Israeli airstrikes on southern Beirut would cease.

Hezbollah would stop its attacks against Israel.

The arrangement would later be expanded to cover all of Lebanon.

Trump’s Role

The report states that U.S. President Donald Trump later informed Lebanon’s ambassador to the United States, Nada Hamadeh Mouawad, that he had secured the agreement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the proposal.

Mouawad then conveyed this information to President Joseph Aoun, who subsequently passed it on to Hezbollah.

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Next Steps

According to the statement, discussions scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday will focus on advancing the proposed agreement and determining how it can be implemented in practice.