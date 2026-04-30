Home

News

Hezbollah tricks Israels worlds most expensive defense network using low-cost yet highly effective drones

Hezbollah tricks Israel’s world’s most expensive defense network using low-cost yet highly effective drones

These drones are extremely compact, fly at low altitudes, and emit no electronic signals, rendering them invisible to radar systems.

(Representational image/AI generated)

New Delhi: The conflict between Hezbollah and Israel continues along the Lebanese border. In this fierce conflict, Hezbollah has begun deploying a highly dangerous, new generation of ‘fibre-optic’ drones. This technology has emerged as a major challenge to Israel’s state-of-the-art electronic jamming systems and radar shields. Experts believe that this technology—which proved successful on the battlefields of Ukraine—is now reshaping the dynamics of aerial warfare in the Middle East.

What is ‘Fibre-Optic’ Drone Technology?

While traditional drones operate via radio signals or satellites, fibre-optic drones remain connected to their operators through an extremely thin wire. These drones receive commands and data through a fibre-optic cable ranging from 30 to 50 kilometers in length. Since these drones do not rely on radio waves, Israel’s electronic warfare systems are unable to jam them or disrupt their flight paths. Operators receive high-quality video feeds in real-time without any interference, making it easier to execute precision strikes.

This technology was first observed during the Russia-Ukraine war, where both sides utilized it to circumvent heavy electronic jamming. According to intelligence reports, Hezbollah has learned lessons from these experiences in Ukraine and has assembled these drones locally. Experts note that this technology is challenging the world’s most expensive defense networks using relatively low-cost systems.

Why is This a Major Headache for Israel?

Israeli military officials consider this technology to be one of the most formidable challenges they face on the northern front. These drones are extremely compact, fly at low altitudes, and emit no electronic signals, rendering them invisible to radar systems. According to defense experts, “If you know what you are doing, this technology is absolutely lethal.” In recent attacks, these drones have attempted to target Israeli soldiers, vehicles, and even medical rescue helicopters.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Israel Forced to Resort to Nets and Cages

After state-of-the-art air defense systems proved ineffective, the Israeli military is now employing old-fashioned and improvised methods. Sturdy nets are being deployed around vehicles and military outposts to ensure that incoming drones collide with them and crash. Iron cages and protective armour are also being fitted onto vehicles to prevent the direct impact of drones.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.