High-level Qatari delegation arrives in Tehran; efforts to reach final agreement between Iran and US intensify

According to Iranian media, this visit is intended to advance bilateral talks following last week's negotiations and to review the progress made in the diplomatic process.

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New Delhi: A high-level Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Sunday with the aim of giving a positive impetus to the ongoing diplomatic efforts between Iran and the United States. According to Iranian media, this visit is intended to advance bilateral talks following last week’s negotiations and to review the progress made in the diplomatic process.

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The Iranian news agency ISNA reported that the mediation team is led by a senior advisor to Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Meanwhile, according to Tasnim News Agency, the delegation’s primary objective is to discuss the latest developments regarding the negotiation process.

‘Doha Wants Tehran To Approve The Agreement’

Meanwhile, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that this Qatari mission is part of an effort to secure final approval for a proposed agreement aimed at ending the conflict. According to the source, Doha wants Tehran to approve the agreement, which could bring an end to the months-long conflict and the resulting regional instability.

Framework Agreement Could Be Signed Soon

This surge in diplomatic activity comes at a time when both Washington and Islamabad have signalled that a framework agreement could be signed soon—possibly as early as Sunday. If this happens, it would be considered a significant step toward easing the military tensions, economic uncertainty, and regional crisis that have persisted for nearly four months.

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However, several questions regarding the agreement remain. Iranian officials have expressed scepticism about the potential timeline, stating that the talks have not yet reached a decisive stage. At the same time, hardline factions within Iran have opposed some of the proposals and conditions currently under discussion, arguing that any agreement must not compromise Iran’s strategic and security interests.