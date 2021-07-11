New Delhi: A powerful solar storm is approaching the Earth at a very high speed of 1.6 million kilometres and will hit the Earth on Sunday or Monday. The storm has originated from the Sun’s atmosphere, claims a report by Spaceweather.com. This would have a significant impact on the region of space dominated by Earth’s magnetic field.Also Read - Strawberry Moon 2021: When Can You See Last Full Moon of The Spring Season in India? Details Inside

"THE SOLAR WIND IS COMING: Later today, a high-speed stream of solar wind is expected to hit Earth's magnetic field. Flowing from an equatorial hole in the sun's atmosphere, wind speeds could top 500 km/s. Full-fledged geomagnetic storms are unlikely, but lesser geomagnetic unrest could spark high latitude auroras," reads the post on their website. There will be a view of fascinating celestial lighting for people living at the North or South Pole caused by the solar storm.

Spaceweather.com added that the outer atmosphere of the Earth could be heated, due to solar storms, which could have a direct effect on the satellites. This could cause interference with GPS navigation, mobile phone signal and satellite TV. The current in power lines can be high, which can also blow transformers. As per the US space agency, NASA, the speed of the solar storm could even go beyond the expected 1.6 million kilometres per hour.