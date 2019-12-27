Lahore: Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf on Friday filed a petition with the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the death sentence in a high treason case. The 86 page-long petition was filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique on behalf of Musharraf.

A Islamabad-based special court on December 17 pronounced the death penalty on Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case, reported Dawn news. A full bench hearing in the plea filed by Musharraf is scheduled to take place on January 9, 2020.

Notably, this death penalty was the first of its kind in the entire history of Pakistan, especially for holding a military chief responsible in a high treason case.

The plea filed against the death verdict, which had named the federal government and others as respondents, had highlighted that the “judgement contained a mix of anomalies and contradictory statements”, as quoted by news agency IANS. It further said that the special court “rapidly and hurriedly wrapped up the trial which was far from conclusion”.

The petition also challenged the verdict’s graphic paragraph 66 which, as quoted by news agency IANS, read: “We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict (Musharraf) and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk (in front of the Parliament House), and be hanged for three days”.

It added that the special court had “crossed all religious moral, civil and constitutional limits, while ruthlessly, irreligiously, unlawfully, unrealistically awarding a debilitating, humiliating, unprecedented and against the dignity of a person”, Dawn news reported.

Earlier this month, Musharraf, who is currently abroad, had filed an application in the LHC, urging it to halt the special court from sentencing him in absentia. He was sentenced three days later.

(With inputs from IANS)