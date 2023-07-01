Home

Hindi To Be Taught As Second Language After English In American Schools

In all likelihood, President Biden would be approving this proposal.

There will be an option to choose Hindi as a second language after English starting from primary classes.

Hindi In American Schools: If things go by as suggested by a report coming from the United States of America (USA), the Hindi language will soon find its way into the country’s schools.

The report says that more than 100 public representatives associated with the ruling Democratic Party’s organization Asia Society (AS) and Indian American Impact (IAI) have submitted a proposal in this regard to US President Joe Biden. Under this proposal, Hindi studies will start in 1000 schools with a fund of Rs 816 crore.

In all likelihood, President Biden would be approving this proposal given his government’s policies towards India and the presidential election due next year.

It is believed that Hindi language studies can start in September next year and AS and IAI have assured help in arranging teachers and setting up courses on starting the teaching of Hindi language.

There will be an option to choose Hindi as a second language after English starting from primary classes. Hindi is the most spoken Indian language by more than nine lakh people out of about 4.5 million people of Indian origin living in America.

At present, Hindi courses are only being run at the High school level in America. Neil Makhija, the President of India Impact said that when children will not read Hindi at the primary level then they cannot understand Hindi at the high level.

