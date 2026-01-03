Home

Fifty-year-old Khokan Chandra Das died three days after the alleged incident while receiving treatment at the hospital.

New Delhi: Violence, persecution, and murders against minority Hindus continue unabated in Bangladesh. A 50-year-old Hindu businessman, Khokan Chandra Das, died on Saturday, 03 January 2026, while undergoing treatment at the National Burn Institute in Dhaka. He had been brutally attacked with sharp weapons and then set on fire.

According to news agency ANI, Professor Dr. Shaon Bin Rahman of the National Burn Institute confirmed the death of Hindu businessman Khokan Chandra Das. Fifty-year-old Khokan Chandra Das died three days after the alleged incident while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Khokan Chandra Das Battled For His Life For Three Days

Three days ago, businessman Khokan Chandra Das was returning home by auto-rickshaw at night after closing his medicine shop. On the way, some attackers stopped him and brutally beat him. After that, they poured petrol on him and set him on fire. Although Khokan Das fought for his life against death and unbearable pain for three days after the incident, he ultimately lost his battle for life.

What Did The Police Say?

According to the Bangladeshi police, Khokan Chandra Das was a resident of Tiloi village in Koneshwar Union and ran a medicine shop and a mobile banking business in Keurbhanga market. On the night of Wednesday, December 31, 2025, Das was returning home after closing his shop when attackers ambushed him on the Damudya-Shariatpur Road near the market.

According to a report in the Bangladeshi newspaper Prothom Alo, when the attackers set him on fire after assaulting him, Khokon Das jumped into a nearby pond to save his life. When local people arrived at the scene after hearing his cries for help, the attackers fled. The locals then pulled him out of the pond and admitted him to the emergency ward of Shariatpur Sadar Hospital for treatment.

