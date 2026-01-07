Home

Unrest in Bangladesh continues, Hindu man dies after he jumps into canal after..., third death in four days

A Hindu man in Bangladesh’s Naogaon died after jumping into a water body while being chased by a mob that accused him of theft.

Dhaka: Another tragic incident has surfaced from Bangladesh, where another Hindu man lost his life. The incident took place in Naogaon’s Mohadevpur, where a 25-year-old Mithun Sarkar jumped into a canal after being chased by a furious mob who accused him of theft, news agency ANI reported, citing Mohammad Tariqul Islam, Police Superintendent (SP) of Naogaon.

Hindu Man Died In Bangladesh: What Exactly Happened?

Mithun Sarkar lost his life on Tuesday. He jumped into a canal to escape furious mob that was chasing him on suspicion of theft. The incident took place in Mohadevpur area. Mithun hailed from Bhandarpur village. Police recovered his body from the canal with the help of fire officials.

Dhaka, Bangladesh | In the northern district of Naogaon in Bangladesh, in an area called Mohadevpur, a Hindu young man named Mithun Sarkar was chased by a mob accusing him of theft. He jumped into the water and after he jumped in, he died. The police were informed and they… — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2026





“He was chased by a mob accusing him of theft. He jumped into the water and after he jumped in, he died. The police were informed and they recovered his body with the help of the fire service. We are conducting a post-mortem and investigating the incident,” Mohammad Tariqul Islam said.

This has marked the latest incident of increasing violence against religious minorities in the neighbouring country.

Hindu Man Died In Bangladesh: Body Sent For Post Mortem

Police have sent the body for autopsy and are waiting for the reports. Mohammad Tariqul Islam, Police Superintendent (SP) of Naogoan, said that police have initiated an investigation.

Sarkar’s death and the circumstances surrounding it have raised panic and fear among the minority communities, who are living on edge amid rising attacks.

Hindu Man Died In Bangladesh: Series Of Killings

Sarkar’s death adds to a series of other killings of minorities living in Bangladesh. On Monday, a Hindu man. Businessman by profession, was shot dead unidentified assailants in Jessore district. He was the acting editor of a newspaper. On the same day, a Hindu grocery shop owner (40) was brutally murdered in Narsingdi city.

On January 3, 50-year-old Khokon Chandra Das succumbed to his injuries after being severely assaulted in Keurbhanga Bazar, Shariatpur district. The accused persons set him on fire.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

