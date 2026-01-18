Home

Hindu man killed in Bangladesh: 60-year-old man beaten to death with shovel after argument with customer

A Hindu trader named Liton Chandra Das was beaten to death in Kaliganj area of Bangladesh on Saturday. Das, a hotel and sweet shop owner, died after a group of customers attacked him.

Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh: Another news of mob violence has surfaced from neighbouring Bangladesh, where a Hindu trader – Liton Chandra Das – was brutally beaten to death in the Kaliganj area as an argument escalated into a brawl. The 60-year-old victim, who was a hotel and sweet shop owner, was attacked by a group of customers on Saturday.

What Exactly Happened?

The tragic incident took place on Saturday morning. The argument first started between a customer and an employee of Liton’s shop. Seeing the argument escalating, Das intervened and tried to protect the employee. However, a group of people started targeting Liton Chandra Das.

As per local sources, the furious mob started thrashing Das. After a few minutes, a man started hitting the victim with a shovel. Das sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Police Action

Das’s death sparked a major row in the locality. Police also initiated an investigation upon learning about the case. A team of police nabbed three people for their alleged association with the incident.

Panic Among The Inhabitants

The incident has created panic among the minority communities. They have demanded a stringent legal action against the accused.

Man Crushed To Death In Bangladesh

In a separate incident, a man who worked as a fuel-station employee was crushed to death in the neighboring country. The incident took place when Ripon Saha was trying to stop a vehicle from leaving a petrol pump without paying.

According to several reports, a black SUV arrived at the Karim Filling Station for refueling. The driver asked to refuel the vehicle worth Rs 3,710 then he tried to escape without paying. When the victim tried to stop him, the driver ran the car at him.

Cops has arrested Abul Hashem and his driver, Kamal Hossain, in connection with the incident. Sujan was a former treasurer of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Rajbari district.

Further investigation in both cases is underway.

