Hindu man shot dead in Bangladesh, fifth killing in 18 days

Since the murder of Osman Hadi in Bangladesh, Hindus have been targeted by extremists.

New Delhi: Amidst violence and unrest in Bangladesh, another Hindu man has been shot dead. The incident took place in Monirampur of Jessore district, where a young man named Rana Pratap Bairagi was shot dead by some people. This is the fifth killing of a Hindu in the last 18 days. The police have not yet issued any statement regarding the murder of Rana Pratap Bairagi. It is also not yet known why Rana Pratap Bairagi was shot.

Chandra Das Set On Fire

Earlier on Thursday, January 1, unknown assailants attacked a Hindu businessman. They first attacked him and then set him on fire after dousing him with petrol. The Hindu man who was attacked was named Chandra Das. He was attacked while he was returning home after closing his shop.

Attacked After Being Dragged Out Of An Auto-Rickshaw

Das, who ran a pharmacy and a mobile banking business, was traveling in an auto-rickshaw when the attackers stopped the vehicle and allegedly beat him, attacked him with sharp weapons, and then set him on fire after dousing him with petrol. In an attempt to save himself, Das jumped into a pond located on the roadside. People then raised an alarm, and the attackers fled.

Dipu Chandra Das Was Murdered On December 18

Since the murder of Osman Hadi in Bangladesh, Hindus have been targeted by extremists. After Hadi’s murder, a mob killed a 25-year-old Hindu man named Dipu Chandra Das on December 18. The mob beat Deepu to death and finally set his body on fire after dousing it with petrol.

Only Hindus Are Being Targeted

About a week after this incident, on December 24, another Hindu man named Amrit Mandal was beaten to death in Pangsha, Rajbari town, on charges of extortion. Then, on December 31, a mob killed another Hindu man. Bangladeshi extremists are believed to be behind these killings. Their targets are exclusively Hindu people.

