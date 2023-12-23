Hindu Temple Defaced In US: India Demands ‘Prompt’ Action Against Pro-Khalistani Vandalism Of Swaminarayan Mandir

The Hindu American Foundation shared pictures on Saturday of anti-India graffiti on the exterior walls of Swaminarayan Mandir in California's Newark city.

New Delhi: Responding on the defacement of the Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha with anti-India and pro-Khalistani graffiti in California’s Newark city, The Indian consulate in San Francisco strongly condemned the incident, stating that it has “hurt sentiments of the Indian community”. The embassy requested the authorities to initiate a quick investigation into the serious matter and prompt action against the accused. “We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti. This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in this matter,” the consulate wrote on X, (formerly Twitter).

We strongly condemn the defacing of SMVS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at Newark, California with anti-India graffiti. This incident has hurt the sentiments of the Indian community. We have pressed for quick investigation and prompt action against the vandals by the US authorities in… — India in SF (@CGISFO) December 23, 2023

Hindu Temple Defaced

Earlier in the day, the Hindu American Foundation shared pictures depicting anti-India graffiti on the exterior walls of the Hindu temple. The mages showed graffiti with hateful slogans against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other picture showed the temple’s wall on which Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s name was written with black ink.

“The mention of the Khalistan terrorist kingpin #Bhindranwale, who targeted Hindus for murder, is specifically meant to traumatize temple goers and create a fear of violence—meeting the CA definition of a hate crime,” the Hindu American Foundation wrote on X.

#Breaking: Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha in Newark, California was defaced with pro-#Khalistan slogans.@NewarkCA_Police and @CivilRights have been informed and full investigation will follow. We are insisting that this should be investigated as a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/QHeEVWrkDj — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) December 22, 2023



According to the temple administration, the incident took place on Thursday night when one of the devotees who lives close to the shrine discovered the anti-India graffiti, reported ANI.

Demand Of Thorough Probe Against Hate Crime

The Hindu Foundation also requested the Newark police to initiate a thorough probe into the serious matter. “Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha in Newark, California, was defaced with pro-#Khalistan slogans. @NewarkCA_Police and @CivilRights have been informed and full investigation will follow. We are insisting that this should be investigated as a hate crime,” the post read.

What Newark Police Said

The Newark police has termed the serious incident a ‘targeted act’ and assured thorough investigation. The department responsible for maintaining law and order in the city has condemned the incident, a police official told the media: “I can also tell you that as a member of the Newark Police Department and the Newark community, we’re deeply saddened when these types of acts occur, and we think they’re senseless and they have no room. We won’t tolerate them here in Newark. So today, I wanted to make sure that you understand how seriously we take these situations and know that we will investigate as thoroughly as possible with utmost care and sensitivity.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.