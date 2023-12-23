Hindu Temple Defaced With Anti-India, Pro-Khalistan Slogans In California

Top Recommended Stories

Pictures shared by the Hindu American Foundation, shows slogans scribbled on the walls of the Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha. Images also showed hateful slogans against India and PM Modi on the wall of the temple.

Updated: December 23, 2023 8:25 AM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

California: A Hindu temple has been vandalised with anti-India graffiti on its exterior walls in Newark, California, United States. Newark Police has assured a thorough investigation into the incident. The pictures were shared on X by the Hindu American Foundation, showing slogans scribbled on the walls of the Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha. Images also showed hateful slogans against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the wall of the temple.

