Hindu Temple Defaced With Anti-India, Pro-Khalistan Slogans In California

Pictures shared by the Hindu American Foundation, shows slogans scribbled on the walls of the Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha. Images also showed hateful slogans against India and PM Modi on the wall of the temple.

California: A Hindu temple has been vandalised with anti-India graffiti on its exterior walls in Newark, California, United States. Newark Police has assured a thorough investigation into the incident. The pictures were shared on X by the Hindu American Foundation, showing slogans scribbled on the walls of the Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha. Images also showed hateful slogans against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the wall of the temple.

#Breaking: Swaminarayan Mandir Vasana Sanstha in Newark, California was defaced with pro-#Khalistan slogans.@NewarkCA_Police and @CivilRights have been informed and full investigation will follow. We are insisting that this should be investigated as a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/QHeEVWrkDj — Hindu American Foundation (@HinduAmerican) December 22, 2023

